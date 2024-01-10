Theme
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pose for a picture before their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine April 28, 2022.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pose for a picture before their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine April 28, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UN to seek $3.1 bln in aid for Ukraine in 2024

Reuters, Geneva
Published: Updated:
United Nations agencies will next week ask for $3.1 billion to finance aid to Ukraine this year, a senior humanitarian official told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

The comment, made by Edem Wosorno, director of the Operations and Advocacy Division for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), comes as OCHA and the UN refugee agency prepare to launch their response plans for Ukraine on Jan. 15.

OCHA has said that more than 14.6 million people, or 40 percent of Ukraine’s population, will require humanitarian assistance this
year due to Russia’s full-scale invasion. The conflict has also forced some 6.3 million people to flee abroad.

