Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Protesters shout slogans during a rally in support of the Palestinians outside the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP)
Protesters shout slogans during a rally in support of the Palestinians outside the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP)
Israel Palestine Conflict

Thousands protest in front of US embassy in Jakarta calling for ceasefire in Gaza

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Thousands gathered in the Indonesian capital on Saturday as they took part in a pro-Palestinian rally.

At least 5,000 people joined the demonstration in front of the heavily guarded US embassy in downtown Jakarta, demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Organized by the Indonesian Mass Organization Council, a conservative Muslim forum, the protesters wore black and white as they joined the Global Day of Action Stop the War on Gaza.

Waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags, they held signs that read “Boycott Israel” and “Ceasefire Now.”

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Read more:

Indonesia ready to work with ASEAN countries to finalize South China Sea code

US carries fresh strikes in Yemen after Houthis threaten Red Sea ships

Analysis: US-led strikes on Houthis may lead to escalation, won't deter more attacks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size