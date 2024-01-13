Thousands protest in front of US embassy in Jakarta calling for ceasefire in Gaza

Thousands gathered in the Indonesian capital on Saturday as they took part in a pro-Palestinian rally.

At least 5,000 people joined the demonstration in front of the heavily guarded US embassy in downtown Jakarta, demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Organized by the Indonesian Mass Organization Council, a conservative Muslim forum, the protesters wore black and white as they joined the Global Day of Action Stop the War on Gaza.

Waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags, they held signs that read “Boycott Israel” and “Ceasefire Now.”

Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

