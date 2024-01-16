Theme
A view shows a Panama-flagged bulk carrier, which as reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Thursday, was headed to a River Danube port to load grain and has hit a mine in the Black Sea, in Odesa region, Ukraine in this handout picture released December 28, 2023. (Press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters)

EU states give nod for Red Sea mission to protect ships from Houthi attacks

European Union member states have given initial backing to a naval mission to protect ships from attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement in the Red Sea, European diplomats said on Tuesday.

Many commercial shippers have diverted vessels to other routes following attacks in the Red Sea by the Houthi militants, who control much of Yemen and say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians as Israel and Hamas wage war in Gaza.

The diplomats said the bloc’s Political and Security Committee, which is responsible for foreign and defense policy. had given its initial support for the mission, which would work with like-minded partners.

The objective was to establish it by Feb. 19 at the latest, and to make it operational soon afterwards. Several diplomats said they hoped that the process could be fast-tracked given the tensions in the region.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) declined to comment on confidential discussions.

The United States last month said it and other countries would patrol the Red Sea in a new mission - Operation Prosperity Guardian - to try to allay fears that disruption in one of the world’s top trading arteries could hit the global economy.

But some US allies, notably European states, have raised reservations about the plan and baulked at the idea of being under US command.

