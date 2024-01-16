In photos: Brunei royal wedding wraps up after 10 days of traditional ceremonies

Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen, one of Asia’s most popular royals, has wrapped up an elaborate 10-day wedding ceremony, marking his marriage to Anisha Rosnah in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The 32-year-old prince of the oil-rich sultanate, dubbed one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors with his good looks, married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, 29, in a ceremony steeped in traditions that began on January 7.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world’s richest people.

While he is sixth in line to the throne, he has gained prominence in recent years accompanying his father on diplomatic engagements abroad.

The sultan announced the engagement of Mateen and Anisha, who is the granddaughter of the ruler’s special advisor, in October.















In this photo released by Brunei's Information Department, Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen and bride Anisha Rosnah, in their car, attend the wedding procession in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP) In this photo released by Brunei's Information Department, Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen and bride Anisha Rosnah, center on stage, attend their wedding reception at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP) This picture taken by Brunei's Information Department on Jan. 10, 2024 shows Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, centre right, pouring scented oil on the hands of Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen's bride Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, left, during the royal powdering ceremony at Istana Nurul Iman, ahead of his wedding to Anisha Rosnah, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. (AP) This handout picture taken by Brunei's Information Department on January 11, 2024 and released on January 12, 2024 shows Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen, right, touching his forehead on his father's hand, Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, second from left, after his solemnization at Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. (AP) This handout picture taken by Brunei's Information Department on January 11, 2024 and released on January 12, 2024 shows Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen, left, sitting during his solemnization at Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei. (AP) In this photo released by Brunei's Information Department, Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen, center, and bride Anisha Rosnah, left, attend their wedding reception at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP) In this photo released by Brunei's Information Department, Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen, center left, and bride Anisha Rosnah walk down the aisle during their wedding reception at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP) In this photo released by Brunei's Information Department, Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen and bride Anisha Rosnah, in their car, attend the wedding procession in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP)

Mateen plays polo for his country in regional games, and is a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force who has gained a massive following on social media.

Anisha reportedly owns a fashion brand and tourism business.

Their long nuptial festival included a centuries-old powdering ceremony at the palace on Wednesday in which the couple were blessed by family members, and a solemnization ceremony at the mosque on Thursday.

Read more:

Indonesia ready to work with ASEAN countries to finalize South China Sea code

After three years, China to resume visa-free entry for Singapore, Brunei citizens

Saudi Crown Prince, Sultan of Brunei discuss ties, joint cooperation in Jeddah