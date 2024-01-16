In photos: Brunei royal wedding wraps up after 10 days of traditional ceremonies
Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen, one of Asia’s most popular royals, has wrapped up an elaborate 10-day wedding ceremony, marking his marriage to Anisha Rosnah in Bandar Seri Begawan.
The 32-year-old prince of the oil-rich sultanate, dubbed one of Asia’s most eligible bachelors with his good looks, married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic, 29, in a ceremony steeped in traditions that began on January 7.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Mateen is the fourth son and 10th child of Brunei’s Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, one of the world’s richest people.
While he is sixth in line to the throne, he has gained prominence in recent years accompanying his father on diplomatic engagements abroad.
The sultan announced the engagement of Mateen and Anisha, who is the granddaughter of the ruler’s special advisor, in October.
Mateen plays polo for his country in regional games, and is a helicopter pilot in the Royal Brunei Air Force who has gained a massive following on social media.
Anisha reportedly owns a fashion brand and tourism business.
Their long nuptial festival included a centuries-old powdering ceremony at the palace on Wednesday in which the couple were blessed by family members, and a solemnization ceremony at the mosque on Thursday.
Read more:
Indonesia ready to work with ASEAN countries to finalize South China Sea code
After three years, China to resume visa-free entry for Singapore, Brunei citizens
Saudi Crown Prince, Sultan of Brunei discuss ties, joint cooperation in Jeddah