India’s top court halts plans for survey of centuries-old mosque in Mathura
India’s Supreme Court halted on Tuesday plans for a survey of a centuries-old mosque to determine if it contained Hindu relics and symbols, just days before another key temple, built on a razed mosque, is set to be inaugurated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside at Monday’s event centered on a temple in the town of Ayodhya dedicated to Lord Ram, a deity worshipped by millions of Hindus, during his campaign to win a third term in general elections due by May.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Supreme Court stayed a lower court order allowing the setting up of a commission to survey the Shahi Eidgah mosque in the city of Mathura in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake.
Its panel of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said the application filed for appointment of the local commission was very vague, the Bar and Bench news website reported.
Last December, the state’s Allahabad high court had permitted a survey of the 17th century mosque, where Muslims still pray, to determine if there were any relics or Hindu symbols in the complex.
Last year, another court allowed a similar survey of the centuries-old Gyanvyapi mosque in Modi’s constituency of Varanasi, to determine if it had been built atop a Hindu temple.
Nationwide riots that killed 2,000 people, most of them minority Muslims, broke out in 1992 after a Hindu mob razed a mosque on the Ayodhya site they believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, saying there had earlier been a temple there.
In 2019, the Supreme Court handed over the land to Hindus, and construction of the temple began in 2020.
Read more:
Indian court clears way for Hindu temple at disputed site of destroyed mosque
Indian court acquits all accused in razing of Babri mosque in 1992
India’s controversial Hindu Ram temple in Ayodhya opens ‘floodgates’ for more
-
India’s controversial Hindu Ram temple in Ayodhya opens ‘floodgates’ for moreAs India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to open a controversial Hindu ... World News
-
Indian court permits survey of mosque to see if it was built over a Hindu templeAn Indian court on Thursday ruled that officials can conduct a scientific survey ... World News
-
Indian court to hear Hindu plea for worship in contested Gyanvapi mosque of VaranasiAn Indian court on Monday agreed to hear a petition by a group of Hindu women for ... World News
-
Hindu groups file new petitions to stop Muslims from entering historic Indian mosqueMembers of hardline Hindu groups filed petitions in a court in northern India to ... World News
-
India’s top court revokes ban on large prayer gatherings in mosqueIndia’s Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a local order to ban large Muslim ... World News
-
Indian court clears way for Hindu temple at disputed site of destroyed mosqueIndia's top court cleared the way on Saturday for a Hindu temple to be constructed ... World News
-
Indian court acquits all accused in razing of Babri mosque in 1992An Indian court has acquitted all 32 people who had been accused of crimes in a ... World News