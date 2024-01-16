Suicide bombing kills three, injures two in Somali capital: Police

A suicide bomb blast in Somalia’s capital city Mogadishu killed three people and injured two others, Somali authorities said on Tuesday, with the militant group al-Shabab claiming responsibility for the attack.

While being pursued by police, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Al Hindi restaurant in Mogadishu’s Hamar Weyne district, police spokesman Sadik Ali said.

The al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabab group said in a statement that the blast had targeted local security officials. It said there were casualties, without providing a number.

Al-Shabab frequently attacks military outposts and civilian and government targets as part of a campaign to topple Somalia’s government and establish its own rule based on its interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

