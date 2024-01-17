Dense fog due to cold wave disrupts flights for fourth day in India

A cold wave bringing dense fog this week to parts of northern India disrupted flights for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, delaying more than 100 and forcing cancellations of about 20.

Weather authorities forecast five more days of fog, with minimum temperatures on Tuesday ranging from 2 degrees Celsius to 5 C (35.6 degrees Farenheit to 41 F) in New Delhi, the capital, and the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

As many as 109 flights from Delhi's airport were delayed and 19 cancelled, aviation website Flightradar24 showed.

Low visibility resulting from the fog has caused widespread air traffic chaos this week, with hundreds of flights out of New Delhi delayed or cancelled.

Read more:

Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy drops out of US presidential race, endorses Trump

Putin, India’s Modi discuss Ukraine, wish each other well in upcoming elections

Dense fog disrupts flights, trains in India’s capital for second day