Frankfurt Airport cancels flights amid extreme weather warnings

Frankfurt Airport’s operator canceled more than half of flights scheduled for Wednesday as central and southern Germany braced for heavy snowfall and black ice.

Fraport AG preemptively canceled 574 of 1074 planned takeoffs and landings, a spokeswoman said by phone.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The country’s national weather service warned of “extreme freezing rain danger in the southwest” and authorities advised drivers not to venture out.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn AG said snow and ice could cause delays and train cancellations and limited the maximum speed of its high-speed ICE trains to 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles an hour).

The fresh transport woes come just a week after a three-day nationwide rail strike coincided with a wave of protests by farmers, who blocked roads and highways across the country to vent their anger over the government cutting subsidies.

The arctic weather sweeping across Northern Europe is expected to give way to unseasonably warm weather next week.

Read more:

About 1,000 tourists trapped in remote village after avalanches hit China’s Xinjiang

One dead as storm hits French Indian Ocean Island

Five dead in US storms, country girds for more fierce weather