Republican presidential contender DeSantis tries to shrug off Trump win

Ron DeSantis tried to put Donald Trump’s commanding Iowa cau-cus victory in perspective as he battles to remain in the Republican presidential race, a week before the crucial New Hampshire primary.

The Florida governor told a CNN town hall in Henniker, New Hampshire, on Tuesday night that the former president was “one of the most famous people that’s ever been involved in American politics. And there’s obviously a lot of Republicans that appreciated his policies.”

He then pointed out that “you still had roughly half of the Iowa caucusgoers that made another choice. And so that shows me, that tells me that there is an appetite for a different leader.”



Trump and another rival, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, lead DeSantis by a wide margin in New Hampshire polls.

DeSantis came to New Hampshire from a campaign event in Haley’s home state of South Carolina, which has its primary on February 24.

He finished second in the Iowa caucuses, the first nominating con-test for Republicans. While he cast it as a robust showing, Trump easily triumphed in Iowa even after the governor poured all of his resources into the state and undertook a vaunted ground operation in hopes of slowing the former president’s ascent.

At the town hall, DeSantis largely stuck to his usual campaign themes.

Again, he largely avoided sharp criticism of Trump. Yet asked about the former president’s legal troubles hours after he appeared at a defamation lawsuit trial in New York, DeSantis said, “if Donald Trump is the nominee, the election will revolve around all these legal issues, his trials, perhaps convictions if he goes to trial and loses there, and about things like January 6.

“We’re going to lose if that’s the decision that voters are making based on that,” he added.

Haley and DeSantis have been locked in a fierce battle to establish themselves as the chief alternative to Trump and after failing to do so in Iowa face a tougher path in New Hampshire’s January 23 primary.



Polls show DeSantis in a weaker position there than Haley with only 6.5 percent support ,according to the RealClearPolitics average of polls. That puts him well behind Trump who has over 43 percent support, former South Carolina Governor Haley at around 29 percent and even trailing former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is no longer in the race, at just over 11 percent. Christie dropped out last week and Haley appears positioned to draw some of his support.

DeSantis said he intended to compete for New Hampshire’s votes and noted that he was the only candidate who had agreed to participate in an ABC News/WMUR primary debate that was scheduled for Thursday. ABC News said Tuesday the debate was cancelled after Trump and Haley declined to join.

“We have four candidates for president now, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, and me. I’m the only one who’s not running a basement campaign at this point,” DeSantis said.

The Iowa showing and the unfavorable landscape in New Hampshire have raised questions about how long DeSantis can stay in the race. His campaign faced financial problems in recent months and was marred by fights over strategy between the campaign and Never Back Down, a super political action committee backing his bid. Never Back Down played an outsized role in his operation but two new super PACs have since emerged, Fight Right and Good Fight.

