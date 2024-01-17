Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Kharkiv, wound four: Officials

Russian missiles hit the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, on Tuesday, injuring four people slightly and damaging residences, local officials said.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said two Russian missiles had hit the city center and four people had suffered light injuries.

Synehubov said residences had been damaged in the attack. Emergency crews were at the scene.

“These strikes were in the city center,” Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on Telegram. “Precisely where there is no military infrastructure and precisely where there are in fact residences.”

Kharkiv, in Ukraine’s northeast, has been a frequent target of attacks, but in the space of the nearly two-year-old conflict, the city has not fallen into Russian hands. Russian missiles hit a hotel in the city last week, injuring 11 people.

