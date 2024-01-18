Amnesty urges halt to N. Caucasus deportation over torture, forced military service

European nations including France should stop sending refugees from the North Caucasus back to Russia as they risk being tortured or being forced to fight in Ukraine, Amnesty International said on Thursday.

The call comes as France pushes to expel more people from Russia’s North Caucasus, the home region of the suspects who killed French teachers Samuel Paty in 2020 and Dominique Bernard in October last year.

“It is scandalous that despite claims to have frozen all judicial cooperation with Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, several European states are threatening to send people who fled persecution in Russia’s North Caucasus back to the very place where those abuses have occurred,” said Amnesty International’s Europe director Nils Muiznieks.

The report said that authorities in a number of European countries including France, Germany, Poland, Croatia and Romania have or have tried to send back refugees or asylum seekers who had fled persecution in the North Caucasus.

Russia fought two wars in Chechnya but now, despite sporadic attacks from a lingering extremist insurgency, the North Caucasus region -- which includes Ingushetia and Dagestan -- is more stable.

But activists say rights abuses including torture, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance are rampant, particularly in Chechnya under its strongman leader Ramzan Kadyrov, with the situation dramatically worse since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

‘Share of responsibility’

Amnesty quoted an asylum seeker as saying that people in Chechnya were being forced to fight for Russian forces in Ukraine.

“People are taken off the streets, and you have two options, either go to jail for 10 years or go to fight,” the asylum seeker said. “Jail in Chechnya... it’s like you no longer exist.”

In December 2020 France deported a young Chechen, Daoud Muradov, to Russia, on the basis of accusations that he was associated with ISIS Upon arrival Russian security agents took him to a forest, where Muradov was stripped naked, electrocuted and faced death threats, the report said.

In 2022 he died in detention “under suspicious circumstances,” the report added.

“I think the French authorities have a share of responsibility for Daoud’s death,” Amnesty quoted Oyub Titiev of rights group Memorial as saying.

After French teacher Bernard was murdered by a Russian-born extremist in October, France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin vowed to defy European Court of Human Rights rulings blocking expulsions, saying “protecting the French public is more important than these rules.”

The rights group also urged Interpol to suspend Russia, stressing that Moscow was abusing red notices.

The report cited the case of Magomed Zubagirov, who fled persecution in Dagestan in 2017. He settled in Ukraine, but was forced to flee again when Moscow invaded. Polish authorities refused him entry and deported him to Russia on the basis of an Interpol red notice from Moscow.

“There is no safe place for returnees from the North Caucasus anywhere in Russia,” the report said.

