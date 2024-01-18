Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A 777-200ER plane owned by Russia’s Nordwind Airlines is seen at Vnukovo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
A 777-200ER plane owned by Russia’s Nordwind Airlines is seen at Vnukovo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport restarts flights after brief suspension

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport has restarted flights after briefly suspending them on Thursday, the TASS state news agency cited aviation authorities as saying.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Airports in Russia sometimes briefly suspend flights as a precaution in the event of the threat of Ukrainian drone strikes.

Read more:

Russia says thwarted Ukrainian drone attack on Baltic oil terminal

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size