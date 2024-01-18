Moscow’s Vnukovo airport restarts flights after brief suspension
Moscow’s Vnukovo airport has restarted flights after briefly suspending them on Thursday, the TASS state news agency cited aviation authorities as saying.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Airports in Russia sometimes briefly suspend flights as a precaution in the event of the threat of Ukrainian drone strikes.
Read more:
Russia says thwarted Ukrainian drone attack on Baltic oil terminal