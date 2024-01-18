Pakistan security source says further ‘misadventure’ from Iran to be met ‘forcefully’

Pakistan’s military is on “extremely” high alert and anymore “misadventure” from the Iranian side will be met forcefully, a top Pakistani security source said on Thursday, amid escalating tensions between the neighbors.



Pakistan conducted strikes inside Iran, targeting separatist Baloch militants, the Pakistani foreign ministry said earlier in the day, two days after Tehran said it had attacked the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.



