Ukrainian servicemen of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian troops at a position near the front line town of Marinka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine December 26, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Ukrainian servicemen of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade fire a M777 howitzer toward Russian troops at a position near the frontline town of Marinka, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on December 26, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says it took control of Vesele in eastern Donetsk region

Reuters
Russian forces have taken control of a settlement named Vesele in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The ministry provided no details about the settlement. A village with the same name, populated by about 100 people, is located 20 kilometers (12 miles) northeast of the Russian-controlled city of Bakhmut in an area which has seen intense fighting.

The ministry said only that the village had been taken by what it called the active efforts of units which are part of Russia's southern military group.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield assertion.

