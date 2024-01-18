Russia says thwarted Ukrainian drone attack on Baltic oil terminal

Ukraine tried and failed to target a Russian Baltic Sea oil terminal with a drone overnight, a Russian-appointed official said on Thursday, in what appeared to be a rare attempt to strike a facility in St Petersburg.



There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.



Air defenses had downed the drone which carried explosives, and it had caused no damage, Vladimir Rogov, an official in the Russian-installed administration of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, said on the Telegram messaging app.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Both Russia and Ukraine have targeted each other’s infrastructure with drone and missile strikes, with Kyiv aiming to damage objects such as bridges connecting Crimea to Russian-controlled territories, as well as military airports and oil depots.



Russia’s defense ministry said early on Thursday that its air defense units had intercepted and destroyed one Ukrainian drone over the Moscow region at about the same time as the one over St Petersburg, also with no damage on the ground.



Russian authorities also reported a fresh missile attack on the city of Belgorod located close to the Russian-Ukrainian border.



Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said air defences had downed all 10 missiles, but that one person had been injured.



Read more:

Ukraine military says shot down 22 out of 33 Russian drones overnight

Swiss government websites hit by pro-Russia hackers after Zelenskyy’s Davos visit