Russia will continue to pursue special military operation in Ukraine, Lavrov says

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday reaffirmed that Moscow will continue to pursue what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine regardless of Western pressure.

“We will consistently and persistently press the goals of the special military operation and we will achieve them,” he said.

“They should have no hope that Russia could be defeated in any way. Those in the West who fantasize about it have failed to learn history lessons.”

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had never threatened the use of nuclear weapons.

“Everyone says that Putin is threatening with a nuclear bomb, although this has never been said, unlike the Europeans and the Americans,” Lavrov said.

“Even the Germans said, 'Putin should know that we also have nuclear weapons in NATO', many times, the British, the former prime minister, who said that she would press the button without hesitation, but there is no need to scare us.”

Lavrov also stressed Azerbaijan was ready to sign a peace treaty on Russian territory with Armenia but he was not aware of Yerevan’s position.

