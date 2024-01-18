Kyiv claims attack on oil terminal in Russia

Ukrainian forces were behind an attack on an oil depot in northern Russia, a security source in Kyiv told AFP Thursday, after Moscow earlier said it had shot down attack drones in the Leningrad region.

The source confirmed reports in Ukrainian media that a drone attack planned and carried out by Kyiv had hit an oil depot in the northern region as part of a special operation.

Russia routinely blames Ukraine for aerial attacks on regions near the countries’ border but strikes in northern regions like Leningrad -- bordering Finland -- are rare.

There was no immediate response to the claim in Moscow but its defense ministry said earlier that it had intercepted a Ukrainian drone in the Leningrad region.

The territory is home to Russia’s second city of Saint Petersburg that has up to now rarely seen such attacks.

Russia earlier also said that its air defense units had downed attack drones near Moscow and missiles over the Belgorod border region.

“In the town of Podolsk an attack by a drone flying toward Moscow was repulsed by air defenses,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Since the spring of 2023, Moscow and its surrounding eponymous region has regularly been targeted by Ukraine’s drones, most of which have been shot down.

Russia has carried out attacks across Ukraine since launching what it calls a special military operation in February 2022.

The region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, has faced months of deadly strikes.

On Thursday, the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that air defenses had shot down 10 missiles heading for the region.

A woman was wounded, a garage destroyed and some electricity and gas lines were damaged as a result of the attack, he added.

On December 30, 25 people died and around 100 were wounded in the city of Belgorod, in the deadliest strike it has faced since Moscow launched its offensive against Ukraine.



