Ukraine military says shot down 22 out of 33 Russian drones overnight

Russia launched 33 drones and 2 missiles at Ukraine overnight, with air defenses destroying 22 drones, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday.



“The main areas of attack were the south and north. The Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 22 enemy drones. Several more drones did not reach their targets,” Ukraine’s Air Forces said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian air force’s report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.



Ukrainian civilian and military authorities have not yet reported if the attack caused any casualties or damage.

