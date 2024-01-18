Ukraine’s SBU says detained spy working for Russia
Ukrainian security services announced Thursday they had detained a student who was gathering and relaying information for Moscow about facilities storing toxic substances so they could be targeted by Russian strikes.
Both Moscow and Kyiv regularly claim to have apprehended foreigners and their own citizens working to help the other side win the war, approaching its two-year anniversary in February.
“SBU cyber specialists detained an FSB agent who was spying for the enemy in the Odesa region,” Ukraine’s SBU security services said, referring to its counterpart Russian agency, the Federal Security Service.
“The main task of the offender was to identify and transmit coordinates where toxic substances are stored, including warehouses and pesticide storage facilities,” the SBU added.
It said the suspect, who is facing life in prison on charges of high treason, was contacted by the FSB late last year and promised money in return for the work.
The SBU claimed Russia’s aim to was to “provoke an environmental disaster” in the southern Black Sea region, which is routinely targeted by Russian drone and missiles attacks.
