Belgium to supply marine ship to EU mission in Red Sea

Belgium will supply a marine ship to an EU mission to protect ships from attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia in the Red Sea, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported on Friday, citing government sources.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Many commercial shippers have diverted vessels to other routes following attacks in the Red Sea by the Houthi militants, who control much of Yemen and say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians as Israel and Hamas wage war in Gaza.



Read more:

Oil prices rise as markets weigh Middle East tensions, supply forecasts

US launches fresh strikes against Yemen's Houthis to protect Red Sea shipping

Yemen’s Houthi militia claims missile strike on US ship in Gulf of Aden