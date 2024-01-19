Theme
Container ships sail across the Gulf of Suez toward the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, in El Ain El Sokhna in Suez, east of Cairo, Egypt, on March 17, 2018. (Reuters)
Belgium to supply marine ship to EU mission in Red Sea

Reuters
Belgium will supply a marine ship to an EU mission to protect ships from attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia in the Red Sea, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported on Friday, citing government sources.

Many commercial shippers have diverted vessels to other routes following attacks in the Red Sea by the Houthi militants, who control much of Yemen and say they are acting in solidarity with the Palestinians as Israel and Hamas wage war in Gaza.

