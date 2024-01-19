China asks India to ease restrictions on Chinese investments as border peace prevails

China on Friday called on India to provide Chinese companies “non-discriminatory” environment after a top Indian industrial policy official said the country could ease the scrutiny of Chinese investments if border peace is sustained.

India has banned over 100 Chinese-owned apps and raided branch offices of Chinese firms, including smartphone makers Xiaomi and Vivo, after bilateral ties soured over border clashes in 2020.

The strict vetting on the Chinese companies there could be relaxed once the border has “stabilized,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade during the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

“The border issue between China and India is an issue left over by history and should be properly placed and handled in the bilateral relations,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in response at a daily news briefing in Beijing.



“The overall situation along the China-India border remains stable, and the settlement of the issue should not affect the normal development of bilateral ties,” Mao added.

At least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in the 2020 border clash.

Asked about the tensions in the Red Sea, Mao quoted Foreign Minister Wang Yi as saying that it was a “manifestation of the spillover from the Gaza conflict” and thus “it is imperative to quickly quell the flames in Gaza.”

US forces on Thursday conducted a fifth strike against Iranian-backed Houthi military sites in Yemen, which destroyed two Houthi anti-ship missiles.

Also, Mao reiterated China’s will to “play a constructive role” in mediating tensions between Iran and Pakistan as the two sides launched tit-for-tat airstrikes against alleged militant groups in each other’s territory killing at least 11 people.

