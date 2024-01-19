Theme
A view of the Belarusian army camp near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus, Friday, July 7, 2023. Maj. Gen. Leonid Kosinsky, an assistant to Belarus' defense minister, said that Russia's Wagner military contractor could use the army camp near Tsel if it relocates to Belarus under a deal that ended mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's abortive mutiny. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
A view of a Belarusian army camp near Tsel village, about 90 kilometers (about 55 miles) southeast of Minsk, Belarus. (File photo: AP)

Minsk’s military doctrine sees deploying nuclear arms as strategic deterrence measure

The new military doctrine of Belarus considers the deployment of nuclear weapons in the country as a forced measure of strategic deterrence, the TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing the Belarusian defense ministry.

TASS said the new military doctrine also describes the actions the Belarusian army would take in case of any armed aggression against Minsk’s allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which comprises several former Soviet republics, or the Union State of Belarus and Russia.

At the same time, Minsk says it is ready to resume dialogue with NATO countries, “provided their aggressive rhetoric against Belarus is stopped,” TASS reported.

Belarus, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, shares borders with NATO members Poland and Lithuania as well as with Russia and Ukraine.

