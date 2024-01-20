Huge fire breaks out at industrial estate in South Wales

A large fire broke out on an industrial estate in South Wales on Friday evening, the BBC reported.

The blaze appeared to be at Bridgend Industrial Estate, the BBC said.

Several emergency service vehicles were at the scene, according to the report.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Kyiv claims new attack on oil depot in western Russia

Another person dies after Paris building collapse

Investigations liken Iraq wedding fire to a London blaze from 2017