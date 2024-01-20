Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A firefighter on property protection watches the progress of bushfires in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia November 9, 2019. (Reuters)
A firefighter on property protection watches the progress of bushfires in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia November 9, 2019. (Reuters)

Huge fire breaks out at industrial estate in South Wales

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

A large fire broke out on an industrial estate in South Wales on Friday evening, the BBC reported.

The blaze appeared to be at Bridgend Industrial Estate, the BBC said.

Several emergency service vehicles were at the scene, according to the report.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Kyiv claims new attack on oil depot in western Russia

Another person dies after Paris building collapse

Investigations liken Iraq wedding fire to a London blaze from 2017

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis Al Arabiya interview with Greek FM Giorgos Gerapetritis
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size