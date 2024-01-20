UK says two navy ships collide in Bahrain, some damage sustained

Two British Royal Navy mine-hunter vessels were involved in a collision in a port in Bahrain, the Royal Navy said.

No one was injured in the accident which occurred in Bahrain Harbor on Friday, it said. An investigation into the incident has been opened.

The Royal Navy is working with the US Navy in the Gulf region in an effort to protect Red Sea shipping from an upsurge in attacks by Houthi forces based in Yemen.

The Houthis say they acting in solidarity with the Palestinian group Hamas, which is locked in conflict with Israel in Gaza. The attacks have disrupted world trade and raised fears of supply bottlenecks.

Video on social media showed one boat, the HMS Chiddingfold, reversing into another, HMS Bangor, which was moored, causing a loud crashing noise and Bangor to rock.

Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren, the Royal Navy’s Commander Operations, said in a post on X that nobody was hurt but some damage was sustained.

A statement from Rear Admiral Edward Ahlgren OBE, Commander Operations "I am aware of a recent incident that took place between two minehunters in Bahrain Harbour. First of all I would like to stress that thankfully nobody was hurt in the collision, but some damage was sustained. — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) January 19, 2024

“I assure you that a full and thorough investigation is already under way and any changes in procedure that could prevent further incidents will be rapidly implemented,” he said.

“In the meantime the UK will continue to play a key part in ensuring the safety of merchant shipping in the region.”

