Zelenskyy invites Trump to Kyiv, if he can ‘stop the war during 24 hours’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday invited Former US President Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, following his assertion that the former president could stop the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours if re-elected.

The comments were made during a sit-down interview with British broadcaster Channel 4 News’ presenter Matt Frei, as part of a special programme.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Zelenskyy said, “Donald Trump, I invite you to Ukraine, to Kyiv. So, if you can stop the war during 24 hours I think it will be enough to come.”

Zelenskyy also added that when he sits with congressmen “in any case, mostly - 99.9 percent, they are on my side - to my face.”

Ukraine’s two largest cities on Tuesday came under Russian hypersonic ballistic missile attacks.

Officials said the Tuesday morning assaults killed at least four people and injured almost 100, as the war approached its two-year milestone and the Kremlin’s forces stepped up their winter bombardment of urban areas.

Zelenskyy said four civilians were killed and 92 injured in the capital, Kyiv, and in northeastern Kharkiv as hypersonic Kinzhal missiles that can fly at 10 times the speed of sound slammed into city blocks.

The barrage extended Russia’s escalated attacks on Ukraine in recent days that began on Friday with its largest single assault on Ukraine since the war started, in which at least 41 civilians were killed.

Read more:

President Biden tells Republicans blocking US Ukraine aid threatens ‘free world’

Kyiv claims new attack on oil depot in western Russia

Russia will continue to pursue special military operation in Ukraine, Lavrov says