North Korea says Putin pledges to visit soon as ties deepen

North Korea said Russian President Vladimir Putin could visit soon as the two countries deepen ties and seek to establish “a new multi-polarized international order.

Putin told visiting Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui that he was grateful for the invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and that he’d make the trip to Pyongyang at an early date, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Sunday. Choe was in Russia from Jan. 15 to 17 to beef up “strategic and tactical cooperation between the two nations, according to the report.

Choe’s diplomacy follows a visit by Kim to Russian military bases in September, where he inspected weapons including hypersonic missiles and supersonic bombers.

Moscow is keen to cement relations with allies hostile to the US as it prosecutes its war in Ukraine. Both Pyongyang and the Kremlin have denied claims by the US and South Korea that North Korea was providing missiles for use in Russia’s bombardment of its southern neighbor.

Russia thanked North Korea “for extending full support and solidarity to the stand of the Russian government and people on the special military operation in Ukraine, KCNA said, without elaborating.

