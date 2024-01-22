EU adopts sanctions against six entities involved in Sudan war

The European Council on Monday adopted sanctions against six entities involved in the war in Sudan, where the regular army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since last April.

The Council said in a statement the six entities were responsible for “supporting activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan”.

Among those listed are two companies involved in the manufacture of weapons and vehicles for the SAF (Defense Industries System and SMT Engineering); the SAF-controlled Zadna International Company for Investment Limited and three companies involved in procuring military equipment for the RSF (Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd, Tradive General Trading and GSK Advance Company Ltd).

“The entities listed are subject to asset freezes. The provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited,” the Council said.

In November, the European Union condemned an escalation of violence in Sudan’s Darfur region, warning of the danger of another genocide after conflict there between 2003-2008 killed some 300,000 people and displaced more than 2 million.

The bloodshed has continued to escalate despite international attempts to forge a lasting ceasefire. The war has uprooted more than 5 million people from their homes and created a humanitarian crisis.

“The EU remains deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Sudan and reaffirms its steadfast support for, and solidarity with the Sudanese people,” the Council said.

