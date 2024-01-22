Schools, universities in Pakistan’s Islamabad close on attack threat
The schools and universities in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, closed on Monday after police reported a threat of a terrorist attack at education institutions by a banned militant group.
The Islamabad police received the threat of a suicide attack, Inspector Inamullah Khan at Islamabad’s police control said on phone, without identifying the terrorist group that issued the threat. All education institutions are being closed, he said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The capital’s top universities have closed down, Geo television channel reported.
Terrorist attacks have increased manifold in the South Asian country that the government mainly blames on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, an offshoot of Afghanistan’s group.
Read more:
Pakistan decides to end standoff with Iran
UN chief urges maximum restraint by Iran, Pakistan
Pakistan security source says further ‘misadventure’ from Iran to be met ‘forcefully’