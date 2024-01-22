Theme
High waves due to Storm Isha hit a structure at the coastline in Porthleven, Britain, January 21, 2024, in this image obtained from social media. Jo-Shreeve/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
High waves due to Storm Isha hit a structure at the coastline in Porthleven, Britain, January 21, 2024. (Reuters)

Storm Isha hits travels and power services across UK

Reuters, London
Britain’s rail network was disrupted, flights were canceled and thousands of homes were left without power on Monday after the country was battered by storm Isha overnight.

Scotland was worst hit as gusts of over 90 miles per hour (144 km/h) led to the cancelation of all train services. Dozens of flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow airports were also canceled.

Trains in some parts of southern England were affected including services between London to Gatwick Airport.

A person looks at information boards displaying delayed and canceled train services at Edinburgh Waverley Station in the aftermath of Storm Isha in Edinburgh, Britain January 22, 2024. (Reuters)
A person looks at information boards displaying delayed and canceled train services at Edinburgh Waverley Station in the aftermath of Storm Isha in Edinburgh, Britain January 22, 2024. (Reuters)

UK Power Networks said it had restored power to most properties which had lost electricity in eastern and south eastern England, but about 45,000 homes in Northern Ireland remained without power.

Across the North Sea, Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Sunday canceled dozens of flights scheduled for Monday as a preventive measure because of the strong winds expected in the Netherlands.

Airlines also canceled 102 flights into and out of Dublin on Sunday.

Information board displays delayed and canceled train services at Edinburgh Waverley Station in the aftermath of Storm Isha in Edinburgh, Britain January 22, 2024. (Reuters)
Information board displays delayed and canceled train services at Edinburgh Waverley Station in the aftermath of Storm Isha in Edinburgh, Britain January 22, 2024. (Reuters)

Scotland’s train services will be impacted until Network Rail Scotland has inspected tracks for damage following the storm, ScotRail said on social media platform X.

