Vietnam sentences nine to death for cross-border drug trafficking

Vietnam sentenced nine people to death and two others to life in prison on Monday for their involvement in a cross-border drug trafficking ring, state media reported.
The Southeast Asian country has some of the world’s toughest drug laws, and is notoriously secretive about its executions.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
At the end of a three-day trial, a court in central Nghe An province sentenced ringleader Tran Thi Mau, 56, and eight accomplices to death. Two others in the same drug trafficking ring were given life sentences, VNExpress newsite reported.
According to reports, Mau and her ring members bought the drugs from neighboring Laos, hiring locals to illegally transport the goods to Vietnam through the jungle.
The gang successfully trafficked 105 kilograms (230 pounds) of meth, heroin, and synthetic drugs between late 2021 and their arrests in May 2022.
The drugs were transported during the night to avoid police detection, reports said.
Vietnamese courts routinely hand out death sentences for drug convictions, and the country is a leading executioner globally, according to Amnesty International.
In November, a court in Ho Chi Minh City sentenced to death 18 drug traffickers, including two South Koreans and a Chinese national.
Since 2013, Vietnam has carried out death sentences by lethal injection, replacing firing squad executions.
Read more: Vietnam sentences 18 to death in drug bust, two South Koreans on the execution list
-
Vietnam sentences 18 to death in drug bust, two South Koreans on the execution listTwo South Koreans were among 18 people sentenced to death on drug smuggling and ... World News
-
Singapore executes fifth prisoner this year for drug traffickingSingapore executed a 39-year-old man who was convicted of trafficking heroin, the ... World News
-
EU ports urged to team up to fight ‘very creative’ drug smugglersDrug smugglers in the EU have become so “very creative” that the bloc’s seaports ... World News
-
Egypt army says three suspected drug traffickers killed at Israel borderThree suspected traffickers were killed on the Egypt-Israel border Thursday as ... Middle East
-
Jordanian jets strike Iran-linked drug smuggling operations inside SyriaJordanian jets conducted four strikes inside Syria on Tuesday in the second such ... Middle East
-
Ecuador declares war on drug cartels as gangs hold prison guards hostageEcuador President Daniel Noboa said on Wednesday that his country was “at war” ... World News
-
Egypt foils drug smuggling operation on Egyptian-Israeli border, arrests sixEgypt thwarted a drug smuggling attempt after an exchange of gunfire close to a ... Middle East