Kremlin appears to revel in Ukraine aid uncertainty

The Kremlin said Tuesday that the West was giving up on Ukraine and had “thrown away” billions of dollars in support since Moscow launched its full-scale military offensive.

Western financial and military assistance has been a crucial lifeline for Kyiv since Russia ordered its troops into the country in February 2022, but political wrangling in both Washington and Brussels has left future funding in doubt.

Russia on Tuesday appeared to revel in the uncertainty.

“The Europeans very well understand that the money has been thrown into the wind,” state news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Tuesday.

He said a drop in funding left Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “in a very difficult position.”

“They’ve stopped giving him money, there are not enough shells for him abroad and he has domestic trouble,” Peskov said.

The West committed more than $230 billion in financial and military support to Ukraine in the first two years of the conflict, according to the Kiel Institute, a German think tank tracking government support for Kyiv.

The United States has been the country’s biggest military backer, while the European Union has provided the lion’s share of financial assistance to help the government in Kyiv cover a huge budget deficit brought on by the conflict.

Peskov called the West’s support an “investment that has gone bust.”

A fresh $60-billion aid package for Ukraine has been held up in the US Congress while in Europe, Hungary has sought to block a separate 50-billion euro ($54 billion) program.

Kyiv says Western backing is critical not only for itself but for wider European and global security.

“Without the help of the US, without the help of the EU, Ukraine will struggle. Ukraine will be weaker. And this will be an opportunity for Russia to capture us,” Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told world leaders at Davos last week.

NATO on Tuesday signed a $1.2-billion deal to acquire over 200,000 vital artillery shells for Ukraine’s armed forces.

Ukraine has warned of ammunition shortages with fighting still raging along a sprawling frontline in the east and south of the country.

