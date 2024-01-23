Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after in Cairo on December 11, 2017. (AFP)
Putin, al-Sisi launch construction of new unit at Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear plant

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday launched the construction of a new unit at Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear power plant via video link, the RIA Novosti news agency reported on Tuesday.

The construction is being carried out by the Russian state corporation Rosatom. The plant will consist of four power units with a combined capacity of 4.8 gigawatts, RIA Novosti wrote.

