Russia intensifies use of artillery, drones in southern Ukraine

The situation in southern Ukraine remains “quite tense” as Russia intensified its strikes in the region, state news agency Ukrinform reported, citing Kyiv’s Operational Command South spokesperson Nataliia Humeniuk.



“The situation remains quite tense. The enemy is trying to compensate for the pressure with artillery, aviation, using unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications from strike to those carrying fragmentation ammunition,” Humeniuk was quoted as saying.



“The enemy is trying to compensate for the days when time was lost due to weather conditions,” she added.

She explained that “the aggressor intensified the use of UAVs, more than 30 of which were recorded.”



These include FPV drones and drones that drop shrapnel munitions.



“The intensification did not only intensify drone usage in Kherson region but also the direction of Ochakiv district, trying to put pressure with the help of drones and cover the territory with artillery,” Ukrinform reported.



Humeniuk said that the Russians are trying to keep the intensity of artillery strikes at a high level, bringing them to the 100 mark, according to Ukrinform.



She said: “It is harder for them to do this now, because our counter-battery work was quite effective yesterday. A Grad multiple rocket launcher, 7 cannons, 2 self-propelled artillery systems and 11 units of armored vehicles were destroyed.”



Meanwhile, Humeniuk said the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region is not easy, as “weather conditions affect not only the enemy but also our units.”



Humeniuk stressed: “We have to hold our positions in very difficult conditions, we have to continue working on expanding the bridgehead under the pressure of enemy attacks.”



According to Humeniuk, the intensity of enemy attacks in this area decreased over the past day.



“They launched only one attack, were repulsed again and returned to their positions,” she said.



According to Ukrinform, Russian troops fired 91 times at Kherson region over the past day.



Separately, the Polish army reported that its aircraft took to the skies during another Russian missile attack on Ukraine,

