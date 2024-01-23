Seven people found dead at two Chicago homes

Seven people in the United States were found shot to death inside two homes in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Illinois, and a man who knew the victims was being sought by investigators as a suspect in the killings, police said on Monday.

Police said they had no immediate information on a possible motive for the shootings, but said the victims were believed to be members of the same family.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Local sheriff's deputies and agents for the FBI’s fugitive task force were assisting in the manhunt, Joilet Police Chief William Evans said at a press briefing.

The suspect was identified by the Joilet Police Department as 23-year-old Romeo Nance, whom authorities said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Read more:

Indian-origin family’s death in Massachusetts mansion ruled homicide-suicide

Gunman kills 14, injures 25 in Prague university shooting

Suspect arrested after Texas shooting spree leaves six dead