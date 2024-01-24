Drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa injures one, causes fire: Governor

A drone attack on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa on Wednesday injured one person and started a fire, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the attack had damaged housing in the city. There were no further details on the extent of the damage.

The governor subsequently declared an end to the air raid alert for Odesa region.

