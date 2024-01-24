Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Firefighters operate at an oil refinery which caught fire following a missile attack near the port city of Odesa, amid the ongoing Russia's invasion, in Ukraine, April 3, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Firefighters operate at an oil refinery which caught fire following a missile attack near the port city of Odesa, amid the ongoing Russia's invasion, in Ukraine, April 3, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Drone attack on Ukraine’s Odesa injures one, causes fire: Governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

A drone attack on Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa on Wednesday injured one person and started a fire, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Kiper, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the attack had damaged housing in the city. There were no further details on the extent of the damage.

The governor subsequently declared an end to the air raid alert for Odesa region.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

NATO launches largest military exercise since the Cold War

Russian forces enter key Ukraine town before being pushed back

Germany’s Scholz warns EU weapons support for Ukraine ‘not big enough’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size