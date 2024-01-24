Earthquake of magnitude around 5.3 strikes northern Chile region of Tarapaca

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the northern Chilean region of Tarapaca with a 118 km depth on Wednesday, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.



The National Seismological Center of Chile said the earthquake hit at 5.4 magnitude and was located 37 km north-east of Calama.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy said the characteristics of the earthquake do not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the Chilean coast.



Read more:

Magnitude 5.67 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border