Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A technician of the National Seismological Center (CSN) of the University of Chile, organization in charge of monitoring the seismic activity in the Chilean territory, works in Santiago, August 4, 2017. (AFP)
A technician of the National Seismological Center (CSN) of the University of Chile, organization in charge of monitoring the seismic activity in the Chilean territory, works in Santiago. (File photo: AFP)

Earthquake of magnitude around 5.3 strikes northern Chile region of Tarapaca

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck the northern Chilean region of Tarapaca with a 118 km depth on Wednesday, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The National Seismological Center of Chile said the earthquake hit at 5.4 magnitude and was located 37 km north-east of Calama.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy said the characteristics of the earthquake do not meet the necessary conditions to generate a tsunami on the Chilean coast.

Read more:

Magnitude 5.67 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size