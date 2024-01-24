Magnitude 5.67 earthquake strikes Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border

An earthquake of magnitude 5.67 struck the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Wednesday, just a day after a magnitude 7.1 quake in the same area, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

On Tuesday, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the same region. Chinese state media said that quake led to the collapse of homes, killing at least three people and injuring five.

Wednesday’s aftershock was very shallow, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

