The roof of an apartment complex is heavily damaged in the aftermath of overnight shelling as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine, June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The roof of an apartment complex is heavily damaged in the aftermath of overnight shelling as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine, June 26, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Three new Russian strikes wound two in Ukraine’s Kharkiv: Governor

Reuters
Three new Russian strikes injured two people and damaged infrastructure on Tuesday in a district of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the latest of three attacks on the city in a single day damaged dwellings and an educational institution. Two people were being treated in hospital.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said an apartment building had been hit and there were seven injured. He suggested that number could rise.

Officials in Kharkiv had earlier reported eight killed in missile attacks.

