Traffic police officers block off a road near the crash site of the Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane outside the village of Yablonovo in the Belgorod Region, Russia, on January 24, 2024. (Reuters)
Black boxes recovered from plane that crashed in Russia’s Belgorod

Reuters
Both black boxes have been recovered from a Russian military transport plane that crashed in the Belgorod region near the Ukraine border, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing rescue services.

Russia says Ukraine downed the plane which it says was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for a swap. Ukraine has not confirmed or denied that it hit the plane.

