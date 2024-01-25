Black boxes recovered from plane that crashed in Russia’s Belgorod

Both black boxes have been recovered from a Russian military transport plane that crashed in the Belgorod region near the Ukraine border, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing rescue services.



Russia says Ukraine downed the plane which it says was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for a swap. Ukraine has not confirmed or denied that it hit the plane.



