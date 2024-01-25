China’s military tracks US destroyer through Taiwan Strait amid rising tension

China’s military said it organized troops to follow and monitor a US destroyer that transited through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, according to a statement.cc

A spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army said the USS John Finn destroyer “openly hyped” up the passage, in a statement released late Wednesday.

“Recently, the US military has frequently carried out provocative acts and maliciously undermined regional peace and stability. The troops in the theater are on high alert at all times and resolutely defend national sovereignty,” the spokesperson said.

