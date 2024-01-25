India rolls out red carpet for Macron as France eyes trade deals

President Emmanuel Macron was given a red carpet welcome and an elephant honor guard on Thursday as he started a two-day visit to India, with France eyeing lucrative deals with the world’s fifth-largest economy.



Landing in Jaipur, state capital of Rajasthan, Macron will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a banquet in a 19th-century maharaja’s palace.



On Friday, he will be the chief guest in New Delhi at a colorful military march-past with massed ranks of tanks, dancing troupes, camel cavalry and a fighter jet fly-past.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



India’s foreign ministry says New Delhi and Paris are “strategic partners,” while the French presidency says the trip will “consolidate and deepen diplomatic and economic relations.”



Despite concerns over human rights, differences over the war in Ukraine and Delhi’s close ties with Moscow - India’s key military supplier - the US and its European allies are courting New Delhi as a military and economic counterweight to China.



France hopes to build on its military contracts after the Indian defense ministry purchased French-made Rafale fighter jets and Scorpene-class submarines in multibillion-dollar deals.



Macron - who, according to Indian media, is coming after US President Joe Biden was unable to take up an invite - is also hoping France can sell six EPR nuclear reactors.

‘Peace and security’

Modi was guest of honor at France’s annual Bastille Day celebrations last July, and Macron is to receive a similar welcome.

The French president was last in India for the G20 summit in September.



Paris and New Delhi collaborate on space and satellite technology, and the French delegation includes astronaut Thomas Pesquet.



The visit includes a stop at Jaipur’s 18th-century Jantar Mantar astronomical observation site, before dinner with Modi at the Rambagh Palace, a luxury hotel.



On Friday, Macron will watch a military parade in New Delhi for Republic Day, the 75th anniversary of India’s constitution.



Just as Indian soldiers marched down the streets of Paris in 2023, a French contingent will join the military spectacle, as French-built jets roar overhead.



India is “a key partner in contributing to international peace and security,” the French presidency said ahead of the visit.



Last year, Macron visited neighboring Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and also took a Pacific trip aimed at “recommitting” France to the wider Asia-Pacific region.



Read more:

As French-India ties grow, former France-ruled colony recalls past

China asks India to ease restrictions on Chinese investments as border peace prevails

India’s Ram temple is opening in Ayodhya - here is what it means