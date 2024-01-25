Indian student found dead in US university, toxicology report awaited

The preliminary autopsy of an Indian student found dead in a US university campus shows signs of hypothermia, but no evidence of trauma, local news agencies reported on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was found dead on the back porch of a building after his roommate reported him missing on Saturday. Officers supposedly searched the premises, before he was discovered at 11:08 a.m.

The roommate reportedly called the police at 1:30 a.m. after the victim Akul Dhawan was not spotted for an hour and remained unreachable by phone.

The police said they were treating the death as an accident, unless further investigation changes the status. A toxicology report is being processed, according to reports.

The freshman was majoring in electrical engineering. According to his LinkedIn profile, Dhawan was an aspiring computer engineer.

Dhawan’s parents are alleging that the police took at least 30 minutes to arrive after being notified of the situation.

The University of Illinois police in a statement shared with media said that the have set up resources to support Dhawan’s family.

