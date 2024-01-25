Pakistan says has evidence linking Indian agents to killings of two Pakistanis
Pakistan said on Thursday it had “credible evidence” linking Indian agents to the killings of two Pakistani citizens on Pakistani soil.
“These are killings-for-hire cases involving a sophisticated international set-up spread over multiple jurisdictions,” Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Qazi told reporters.
