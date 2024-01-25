Russia believes missile fragments found at site where plane crashed in Belgorod

Fragments of what appears to be a missile have been found at the site where a Russian military plane crashed in the Belgorod region, the TASS news agency cited emergency services as saying on Thursday.



Russia says Ukraine downed the plane which it says was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for a swap. Ukraine has not confirmed or denied that it hit the plane.



