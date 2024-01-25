Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A road sign sits in the village of Yablonovo near the Russian IL-76 military transport plane crash site in the Belgorod region on January 24, 2024. (AFP)
A road sign sits in the village of Yablonovo near the Russian IL-76 military transport plane crash site in the Belgorod region on January 24, 2024. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia believes missile fragments found at site where plane crashed in Belgorod

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size

Fragments of what appears to be a missile have been found at the site where a Russian military plane crashed in the Belgorod region, the TASS news agency cited emergency services as saying on Thursday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Russia says Ukraine downed the plane which it says was carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war for a swap. Ukraine has not confirmed or denied that it hit the plane.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russian lawmaker says Kyiv was given 15 minute warning about POW flight

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard Al Arabiya Business interview with Michael Stoppard
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size