Police officers stand guard in front of a building in Seoul on August 24, 2023. (AFP)
South Korea member of parliament attacked in street: Report

AFP, Seoul
A South Korean ruling party lawmaker was “attacked” on a street in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam district on Thursday by an unidentified assailant, Yonhap news agency reported.

Bae Hyun-jin, 40, was struck with an “object believed to be a blunt instrument” and was taken to hospital, the report said, adding her condition was “not life threatening.”

The attack comes just about a month after the country’s opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck while talking to reporters in the port city of Busan.

He underwent a surgery and returned to work on January 17.

Bae, a former news anchor, was President Yoon Suk Yeol’s spokeswoman when he was the president-elect.

Several high-profile South Korean politicians have been attacked in public in recent years.

Song Young-gil, who led the Democratic Party before Lee, was struck in the head with a blunt object in 2022.

In 2006, Park Geun-hye, then leader of the conservative party who later became president, was assaulted with a knife at a rally.

