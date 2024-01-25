UN Security Council to discuss Ukraine downing Russian plane allegations

The UN Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss Moscow’s charges that Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian transport military plane, killing everyone on board.

The French presidency of the Council said in a statement that “the meeting requested by Russia” will take place on Thursday at 5:00pm (2200 GMT).

Kyiv has said it does not presently have reliable information on what happened to the plane.

