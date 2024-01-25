Theme
The United Nations Security Council meats on the situation in Ukraine, Monday, July 17, 2023 at United Nations headquarters. (File photo: AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

UN Security Council to discuss Ukraine downing Russian plane allegations

AFP
The UN Security Council will meet on Thursday to discuss Moscow’s charges that Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian transport military plane, killing everyone on board.

The French presidency of the Council said in a statement that “the meeting requested by Russia” will take place on Thursday at 5:00pm (2200 GMT).

Kyiv has said it does not presently have reliable information on what happened to the plane.

Read more: Russia accuses Ukraine of killing 65 of its own POWs by downing plane in Belgorod

