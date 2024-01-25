US recovers remains of aid worker in Afghanistan 15 years after her kidnapping

The United States has recovered the remains of Cydney Mizell, an aid worker who was kidnapped in Afghanistan over 15 years ago, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said.

Mizell -- who worked for the Asian Rural Life Development Foundation, a small NGO -- was abducted along with her Afghan driver while heading to work.

“In 2008, Cydney Mizell, a humanitarian aid worker, was kidnapped and murdered in Afghanistan. Last year, after 15 years, the remains of Cydney were recovered and repatriated to her family,” the FBI revealed in a statement this week.

“No matter how much time has passed, the FBI and our US government partners in the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell work on behalf of the victims and their families to recover all US hostages and support the families whose loved ones are held captive or missing,” the FBI said.

It did not provide details on the recovery efforts, which were concluded well after the 2021 American military withdrawal from the country.

That year, Taliban fighters swept aside Western-trained Afghan troops, forcing the last US military personnel to mount a desperate evacuation from Kabul’s airport.

More than 120,000 people were evacuated from the country as the United States ended its longest war, but others were left behind or died trying to leave, and the withdrawal was also marred by a suicide bombing that killed scores of people, including 13 American service members.

