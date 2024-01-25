Ukraine calls for international investigation into plane crash which killed 65

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country will push for an international investigation into the crash of a Russian military plane near the border with Ukraine.

Moscow accused Kyiv of shooting the plane down Wednesday and said that all 74 people aboard were killed, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war headed for a swap.

“It is necessary to establish all the facts, as much as possible, considering that the plane crash occurred on Russian territory – beyond our control,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address on Wednesday.

Video of the crash on social media from the Belgorod border region of Russia showed a plane falling from the sky in a snowy, rural area, and a huge ball of fire erupting where it apparently hit the ground.

The Associated Press couldn’t confirm who was aboard or other details on what brought the plane down.

Throughout the 700-day war, Russia and Ukraine have traded conflicting accusations, and establishing the facts has often been difficult, both because of the constraints of a war zone and because each side tightly controls information.

