Russian court extends pre-trial detention for WSJ reporter Gershkovich

A Russian court on Friday extended until March 30 the detention of Evan Gershkovich, an American Wall Street Journal reporter held in Moscow on espionage charges which he denies.



“The period of detention of Evan Gershkovich ... is extended by two months ... till March 30,” the court said on Telegram.



Gershkovich, his employer and the US government vehemently reject the spying charges, the first to be levelled against a foreign journalist since the Soviet era.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



He was arrested during a reporting trip at the end of March last year in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted.



The American, who previously worked for AFP, continued to report from Russia after the Kremlin launched its Ukraine offensive, despite many Western journalists leaving the country.



Russia claims it caught Gershkovich “red-handed,” but has not provided any public evidence of the allegations it has made against him.



He has been held at Moscow’s notorious Lefortovo prison.



Read more:

Over 300 journalists behind bars worldwide, second-highest count in history: CPJ

Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva detained in Russia

Russia extends detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich