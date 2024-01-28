China, Thailand sign mutual visa waiver agreements, set to take effect on March 1

Thailand and China agreed to waive visa requirements for each other’s nationals to facilitate travel and tourism between the two countries, Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara said on Sunday.



The mutual visa exemption takes effect on March 1, Chinese state television CCTV reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The agreement was signed during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Thailand.

Read more:

China, US say talks in Bangkok focus on Taiwan, Red Sea Houthi attacks

Thai lawmaker is sentenced to six years for defaming the monarchy

Thailand welcomes release of Thai hostages taken by Hamas in Israel